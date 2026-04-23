PROTECT WOMEN’S SPACES: Male Prisoners Are Abusing Incarcerated Women in Massachusetts.

Just west of Boston, the state’s MCI–Framingham facility houses at least 11 trans-identified men, including serial rapists, wife-murderers, and child molesters, whose presence imposes degrading and dangerous conditions on female inmates. (MCI–Framingham did not return a request for comment for this article.)

Charles Horton, a level-three sex offender, was sentenced in 2000 to one year of house arrest for raping a minor. In 2019, he was convicted of repeatedly kidnapping and sexually assaulting a 14-year-old at gunpoint. He is now serving a 25- to 35-year sentence at MCI–Framingham as “Charlise.”

Wayne “Veronica” Raymond, classified as a “sexually dangerous person,” spent 24 years at the Massachusetts Treatment Center for sex offenders and was denied parole six times for failing to demonstrate rehabilitative progress. Records describe a manipulative personality and persistent “deviant fantasies,” noting that he has “only recently begun admitting to [his] sexually abusive behaviors.”

Kenneth Hunt, now “Katheena Soneeya,” was convicted of sexually assaulting and murdering two women, including his own cousin, whom he raped with a broom handle and stabbed more than 40 times. Women incarcerated with Hunt describe him as a “pervert”; multiple inmates have accused him of sexual assault and harassment in statements they provided us.

Female prisoners are forced to share intimate spaces, including communal showers, with these men—only a few of the predatory offenders transferred to MCI–Framingham under the 2018 Criminal Justice Reform Act, which does not require even a diagnosis of gender dysphoria.