WE NEED EXPERTS TO TELL US THAT THINGS THAT WORK, WORK: Blue city’s staggering 40% violent crime drop a ‘blueprint for other cities,’ law enforcement expert says.

Data from the Memphis Police Department shows violent crime is down over 40% so far in 2026 compared to the same period last year, following President Donald Trump’s establishment of the Memphis Safe Task Force — a coalition of local, state and federal law enforcement agencies and the Tennessee National Guard.

“Memphis is absolutely a blueprint for other cities around the nation,” National Police Association spokesperson Sgt. Betsy Brantner Smith told Fox News Digital. “When you look at the level of cooperation between state, local and federal law enforcement, and you combine that with prosecutors who were involved and judges who were willing to follow along, that is something that every large crime-ridden city in the nation should take a look at.”