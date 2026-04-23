MORE OF THAT LEFTY TOLERANCE ON DISPLAY: Leftist Students Repeatedly Disrupt UCLA Law School Event Featuring DHS Official. “The incident took place at a speech hosted by the Federalist Society’s UCLA chapter, where James Percival, general counsel of the DHS, was speaking to law students. Over 150 protesters gathered outside the event chanting criticisms of the Trump administration, including ‘No ICE, No KKK, No Fascist U.S.A.'”
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