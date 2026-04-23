ACTIVIST BULLIES:

Rusty [Harris, editor of the 30,000 circulation Oceanside Blade-Citizen in San Diego County in the early 1990s] patiently explained that we’d already given this quite a bit of thought, and we stood by our position.

Then things turned ugly. It would be unfortunate, the SPLC rep told Rusty, if the SPLC had to add a newspaper of all things to their hate watch list! That they would name our editorial board members as well, let the world know that we supported hate!

Rusty had grown up with severe deafness as a child (and later came out as gay) in Kansas in the 1950s and ’60s, and he was not a man to be bullied. Nor did I ever see him intimidated.

He paused for half a minute or so, then quietly told the SPLC rep, “Well, why don’t you do that, then? That should be quite interesting.”

We never heard from them again, and so far as I know, neither Rusty nor I was added to the hate watch list.

But it sure left a sour taste in my mouth.