SMART: US Army seeks ‘last mile’ robot for medevac and resupply.

For resupply, the UGV should be able to haul enough cargo to sustain a dismounted rifle platoon and a company headquarters.

“It should be able to transport various classes of supply and operate autonomously across diverse terrains and environments, maintaining reliable communications with supported units,” the Army said.

The UGV should also be easily reconfigured for evacuating casualties. It must be able to transport at least two casualties from the point of injury to a designated collection point — without further harming the wounded, the notice states.

The notice didn’t specify the size nor capacity of the vehicle. However, the Army does want a robot that can function autonomously.