FRAUD ALL THE WAY DOWN:

Southern Poverty Law Center deliberately omitted from hate crimes report more than 2,000 instances of teachers reporting anti-white hate incidents https://t.co/on7Yz3WhDI

More:

All this organized lefty false flag activity gives me a hankering to go false flag on them.

Then I realize, it's entirely unnecessary. It would be impossible to smear them more than they smear themselves.

So we fall back on Rope Theory. As in, give them enough.

Hang on. What… https://t.co/SOqTDQpoRZ

— Northern Barbarian (@xnoesbueno) April 23, 2026