FRAUD ALL THE WAY DOWN:
Southern Poverty Law Center deliberately omitted from hate crimes report more than 2,000 instances of teachers reporting anti-white hate incidentshttps://t.co/on7Yz3WhDI
— Paul Sperry (@paulsperry_) April 23, 2026
More:
All this organized lefty false flag activity gives me a hankering to go false flag on them.
Then I realize, it's entirely unnecessary. It would be impossible to smear them more than they smear themselves.
So we fall back on Rope Theory. As in, give them enough.
Hang on. What… https://t.co/SOqTDQpoRZ
— Northern Barbarian (@xnoesbueno) April 23, 2026
Corn, popped.