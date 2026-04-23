ANOTHER WAY A NATION COMMITS SUICIDE:

They’ve been robbed of the Britain that was worth fighting for. pic.twitter.com/1hNd5dtOQN — Russell Brand (@rustyrockets) April 22, 2026

Related (From Ed): Well sure, half of young people won’t fight for England, but think about the half that would: An army of snowflakes. The British Army wants to recruit snowflakes to its ranks. What is it thinking? “Its new PR campaign features posters and TV ads calling on ‘snowflakes’, ‘selfie addicts’, ‘class clowns’, ‘phone zombies’ and ‘me me me millennials’ to sign up. One poster says: ‘Snowflakes – your army needs YOU and your compassion.’”