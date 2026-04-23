THAT WOULD BE LOVELY: Can we celebrate America?

History Rocks! calls for Americans to “focus on celebrating all that is good about their country — a contrast to critics who say the study of U.S. history should center discussion of atrocities such as the nearly 250 years of enslaving Black people, and brutality and violence against Native Americans, writes Meckler.

I started school in the McCarthy Era: To the extent we learned history at all, it was the rah-rah America version the video extols. We learned the pledge in first grade. I remember the teacher explaining “allegiance” and “indivisible” to us. We came down hard on “liberty and justice for all.”

But the pendulum has swung toward America-the-horrible. Students who know very little history are eager to condemn their country. The less they know, the more confident their opinions.