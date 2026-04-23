RIDE THE SOUTHERN POVERTY MOBIUS LOOP! Clueless Columnist Asks If It’s Now a Crime to Expose White Supremacist Groups.

I’m all for exposing white supremacist groups, and those who are bankrolling them:

From yesterday: How Your Tax-Deductible Donation Went to the Klan, Neo-Nazis, and the ‘Sadistic Souls.’

Now, call me crazy, but I think that if you’re a member of the “Sadistic Souls Motorcycle Club,” you’re not a good person. I mean, it’s right there in the name. By the way, guess what the logo of the Sadistic Souls Motorcycle Club is? If you guessed the same SS Totenkopf that was tattooed on the chest of Democratic Senate candidate Graham Platner, you are correct! (“Are we the baddies?”)

I don’t know about you, but I would be extremely wary about ever putting any of my money or my organization’s money into the hands of anyone who was an active member of these groups.

As you may have noticed, these are not small sums of money. Whoever F-9 is, he allegedly made more than a million dollars from the SPLC over nine years! While the program reportedly began in the 1980s, the indictment lists wire transfers going up to April 25, 2023.