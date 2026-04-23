DISBARRED FOR GETTING IT RIGHT:
John Eastman’s legal advice was so on point that Congress amended federal election law to address gaps he identified in his memo for President Trump. https://t.co/2Fcw1V8upn
— Sean Davis (@seanmdav) April 23, 2026
DISBARRED FOR GETTING IT RIGHT:
John Eastman’s legal advice was so on point that Congress amended federal election law to address gaps he identified in his memo for President Trump. https://t.co/2Fcw1V8upn
— Sean Davis (@seanmdav) April 23, 2026
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