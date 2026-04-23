PERSPECTIVE:

When the world shut down over a 99.9999% survivable virus, I had to tell a few dozen rig hands they were out of a job.

Then I had to tell even more frac hands. Then snubbing hands.

Then I went home to wait for my layoff.

Then I spent 6 months applying for jobs with no… pic.twitter.com/PHUlsnzK2o

— Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) April 23, 2026