PERSPECTIVE:
When the world shut down over a 99.9999% survivable virus, I had to tell a few dozen rig hands they were out of a job.
Then I had to tell even more frac hands. Then snubbing hands.
Then I went home to wait for my layoff.
Then I spent 6 months applying for jobs with no… pic.twitter.com/PHUlsnzK2o
— Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) April 23, 2026
More: “Nobody in news media ever reached out for my story. And it wasn’t a unique story, I was one of a couple hundred thousand guys going through this.”