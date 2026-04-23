WHITE GUILT CAUSES FAR MORE DAMAGE THAN WHITE SUPREMACY, PARTLY BECAUSE THERE’S SO MUCH MORE OF IT:

Black Lives Matter raised hundreds of millions in the name of black lives. The 2020 riots destroyed black neighborhoods. The founders bought mansions. The communities that needed the money got nada. Today the Southern Poverty Law Center stands federally indicted for allegedly… pic.twitter.com/lFQBetT1Hn — Eli Steele (@Hebro_Steele) April 23, 2026

Exit quote: “White guilt is the machine behind all of it. And white guilt thrives because far too many of us are too chickenshit to call it what it is.”

Related thoughts from Kira Davis: