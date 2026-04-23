I FEEL YOUR PAIN:
GOP: ::burns 100 million on a lost cause::
GOP: ::ignores VA::
Also GOP: Send us money.
Me:🖕
— Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) April 23, 2026
I FEEL YOUR PAIN:
GOP: ::burns 100 million on a lost cause::
GOP: ::ignores VA::
Also GOP: Send us money.
Me:🖕
— Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) April 23, 2026
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