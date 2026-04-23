WHAT I REALLY WANT IS A MINIGUN FOR THE HOOD OF MY CAR, BUT I SUPPOSE THIS WOULD DO: Is it Time to Consider Drones as Must-Have Personal Defense Gear? “Firearms are going to be part of the civilian defense starter kit for decades to come. But drones are starting to feel like a missing layer of that starter kit. Think of it as having your own personal team of first responders.”
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