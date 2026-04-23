April 23, 2026

CHANGE? Paxton Up 8 Over Cornyn In Texas Senate Runoff. “Don’t believe the ‘nonpartisan’ tag. TPOR is run by Luke Warford (indeed, his is the only profile under ‘Our Team’ on their website), the losing Democratic Railroad Commission candidate in 2022. That said, looking at the crosstabs, it looks like an actual Republican sample for a Republican runoff.”

Posted at 1:47 pm by Stephen Green