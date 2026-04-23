ERNÜCHTERUNG: ‘GULP’ Time in Germany.

You know, the German hierarchy is awfully good at waxing poetic now over things they, yeah, maybe coulda, shoulda done better years ago, or maybe not even done at all.

Like shutting down those perfectly good nuclear reactors two years ago just to show the world they could and feel like superior beings, all at the same time.

Seemed a little short-sighted and pretentious, even then, and there are those who are tacitly admitting perhaps ‘mistakes were made.’