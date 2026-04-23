KRUISER: New York City Will Survive Mamdani, but It Might Not Want To. “I am unapologetic about the fact that I love New York City. Some of the greatest moments of my career have happened there. My daughter went to college and law school there, and lives in Brooklyn. I would prefer to not have the city destroyed. That, sadly, is not Zohran Mamdani’s preference. Oh, he’ll pretend otherwise, but his politics make it pretty clear that he despises almost everything that makes the city great.”