ON “EARTH DAY:” Oysters With STDs, Witch Executions, and How More and Fewer Clouds Are Good and Bad News.

Still, these voices are trotted out as “experts,” and we are to heed their directives as they declare that “the science is settled,” all because “there is scientific consensus” about global warming. That is, um, climate change. Well, actually, it is a Climate Crisis now. But be assured, every scientist agrees — they just do not agree on what to call it. Welllllll — in actuality, it is really more the consensus of the media covering the scientific community — but this is serious stuff! So long as you don’t analyze their claims, that is. This is because in the mad rush to report on anything and everything that can be connected to planetary calamity, the people who tell us to follow the science never manage to actually do the research. Beginning from the very first Earth Day in 1970, there were issues. Much of the propaganda and sermonizing coming from that event concerned us freezing to death from the inevitable approaching ice age. Also, famine was due to wipe out billions by the end of the century, pollution would block the sun, citizens would need gas masks, acid rain would kill all plant life, and we were on the verge of running out of oil… uh, 30 years ago. So far, most of the starvation has been due to Venezuelan political policy. There are problems with the creation of this day beyond being 180 degrees out of phase in predicting what today’s degrees would be. Now, some may want to highlight how the founder of the event, Ira Einhorn, murdered his girlfriend, but it is important to understand that he lived by example — he did compost her body. He followed his own sermons, as it were.

It’s also worth pointing out the environmental revolution that had taken place at the beginning of the 20th century that “Earth Day” ignored. As Jimmy Carr told Joe Rogan in 2023:

Carr: You know what the biggest industry in the world was in 1903? Rogan: Beavers? Carr: Very close. I’ll pass you—I’ll give you a C. Whaling was the biggest industry in the world in 1903. And it disappeared almost overnight. In about a year and a half, it was gone. Those towns were just emptied because whale oil wasn’t required anymore. Suddenly, we discovered petrochemicals. Rogan: Electricity too. Carr: Petrochemicals was really the thing. Yeah—whale oil, electricity, Edison, all of that, Tesla. It’s really interesting how that industry just fell away. It’s like the story of horse manure in New York City. You know this? Rogan: No. Carr: So, horse manure—do you know why brownstones have steps up to the front door? Ever wondered why the ground floor isn’t actually on the ground floor? Rogan: Why? Carr: Horseshit. Rogan: Really? Carr: There was horseshit everywhere. They’ve always got those metal scrapers by the side— Rogan: Yeah, to get the horseshit off. Carr: Exactly. You know how old movies always talk about smelling salts? There are loads of references to them. The smell was horrific. If a horse died in the street, you had to wait for it to decompose before cutting it up and taking it away. New York was chaos—cobbled streets, metal wheels on carts, horses everywhere. So they made laws: “Right, we’ll tax horses.” Didn’t change anything. Next year: “We’ll double the taxes.” Then more rules—if you have a horse, you have to do this, do that. They kept trying, over and over. And what actually stopped it? Henry Ford. Cars came along—[and then, horses in the streets] gone. Almost instantly. There are, what, five horses left in Central Park? That’s it. Whaling disappeared overnight. So did that whole system.

The first “Earth Day” in 1970 coincided with the beginning of a lengthy period of engineering stagnation, Glenn wrote a decade ago in USA Today:

Despite the rise of computers and the Internet, most of my lifetime has been spent in what has otherwise been a time of technological stagnation, compared to the “golden quarter century” between World War II and the Moon landings. During that era, things were getting better at breakneck pace: Jet planes! Spaceships! The Pill! Antibiotics! Nuclear Power! Computers! The future was coming at us fast, and there was a sense that things would keep improving.

Then it all just … slowed way down. The 45 years since the last moon landing haven’t seen nearly as much visible progress, smartphones notwithstanding. And I think that has sapped the vitality of our culture in a number of ways.

Still on the hand, “Earth Day” was and is definitely “stuff white people like,” as Norman Podhoretz wrote in 1970: