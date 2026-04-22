IT’S MY THURSDAY ESSAY FOR VIP SUBSCRIBERS: Peace Through Strength — and the Cost of Forgetting It. “Most Thursdays, I take readers on a deep dive into a topic I hope you’ll find interesting, important, or at least amusing. This week, we’ll examine Trump’s massive military spending proposal, and whether it’s really all that.”
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