ROBERT SPENCER: Hey SPLC, Where’s My Check? “There is another striking aspect of the recent revelations about the SPLC secretly funding ‘right-wing extremist’ groups and providing a bogus foundation for the Biden regime’s ridiculous claim that ‘white supremacists’ constituted the biggest terror threat the nation faced. And that is that neither I nor others that the SPLC included on its spurious and defamatory “hate list” for years ever received a penny. The payouts were apparently reserved for the real hate groups, not for the patriotic groups the SPLC was trying to destroy by including them on its list.”

The whole SPLC enterprise was about propping up dwindling hate groups like the KKK, and them using them to smear the entire right.

UPDATE (FROM GLENN):

🧵🚨 THREAD: How the Charlottesville rally and SPLC birthed an entire billion-dollar-plus "democracy" ecosystem 🚨 11 federal counts. Wire fraud. Money laundering conspiracy. But here's what the SPLC headlines are missing: • The indictment describes a paid informant in the… pic.twitter.com/iCQeu550kB — DataRepublican (small r) (@DataRepublican) April 22, 2026

Plus:

If you’re not clear on what’s going on with this SLPC thing, the federal prosecutors believe that they can prove beyond a reasonable doubt that the SLPC was, among other things, funding the various organizations that it then cited to justify its own fundraising. In other words,… — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) April 22, 2026

Tweet concludes: “In other words, it’s accused of funding white supremacist groups, and then pointing to these white supremacist groups to get people to give it money. That’s not ‘paying informants.’ That’s a massive fraud.”

And:

Committing wire fraud to send money to the KKK is an odd way to safeguard democracy, Senator. https://t.co/aVMAxMiP3g — Mike Lee (@SenMikeLee) April 22, 2026