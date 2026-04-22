OH, CANADA: Woke judge sentences man who throttled toddler to just six months in jail because he is of indigenous heritage and suffered ‘negative consequences of COLONIZATION.’ “‘While I acknowledge that there is no evidence that he or his immediate family were impacted by state actions such as residential schools, even the disassociation with one’s past and cultural heritage is a negative consequence of colonization,’ Golinsky wrote in her decision.”
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