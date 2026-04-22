BLUE STATE BLUES: ZEV Technologies Leaving the Hostile Washington Business Climate for Gun-Friendly Utah. “The latest company to read the room and decide that their business is no longer valued or wanted where they’re currently located is ZEV Technologies. The maker of high end GLOCK platform pistols — among other firearms — has been located in Cenralia, Washington. But as creeping California hoplophobia made its way up the west coast, it’s become clear in recent years that the Evergreen State is no longer a conducive atmosphere in which to do business as a gun maker.”