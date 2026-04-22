EXACTLY:
Photo 1: A man that claimed White Supremacy was the number 1 threat to America.
Photo 2: A man that knew the SPLC was funding White Supremacy. pic.twitter.com/Xsd6XvVoRx
— C3 (@C_3C_3) April 22, 2026
EXACTLY:
Photo 1: A man that claimed White Supremacy was the number 1 threat to America.
Photo 2: A man that knew the SPLC was funding White Supremacy. pic.twitter.com/Xsd6XvVoRx
— C3 (@C_3C_3) April 22, 2026
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