NOTHING TO SEE HERE, MOVE ALONG:
🚨BREAKING:
Ilhan Omar’s sham winery LLC was dissolved 9 days after her updated disclosures. pic.twitter.com/I1FDt4cMik
— Michael Holmstrom (@MichaelH_MN) April 22, 2026
More:
🚨 "STUPID" & "JACK SH*T" – ILHAN OMAR'S RESPONSE WHEN ASKED ABOUT HER $30M NET WORTH "CORRECTION"
We went back to @Ilhan Omar to ask about her $30M → $95K net worth "correction."
Her response to our reporter:
"I still think you're STUPID for asking me anything."
And when… pic.twitter.com/0odKzSLMSy
— LindellTV (@RealLindellTV) April 21, 2026
While we’re busy investigating and forcing out congresscritters, she should be next.