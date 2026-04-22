NOTHING TO SEE HERE, MOVE ALONG:

Ilhan Omar’s sham winery LLC was dissolved 9 days after her updated disclosures. pic.twitter.com/I1FDt4cMik

More:

🚨 "STUPID" & "JACK SH*T" – ILHAN OMAR'S RESPONSE WHEN ASKED ABOUT HER $30M NET WORTH "CORRECTION"

We went back to @Ilhan Omar to ask about her $30M → $95K net worth "correction."

Her response to our reporter:

"I still think you're STUPID for asking me anything."

And when… pic.twitter.com/0odKzSLMSy

— LindellTV (@RealLindellTV) April 21, 2026