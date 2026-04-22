HORSESHOE THEORY: Young Democrats Are Now More Hostile Toward Israel Than Iran or China.

[I]f you want to find a country that younger Democrats really feel negatively about . . . look to the world’s lone Jewish state.

Among younger Democrats, when asked about Israel, “negative” scored 45 percentage points net; only Russia scored worse among this demographic, and even that was only 15 percentage points worse. Remember on Iran, among young Democrats, “negative” scored 40 percentage points net.

Young Democrats feeling negatively about Israel has been well-reported. But young Democrats feeling more negatively about Israel than Iran or China has not. Remember, the Iranian regime and its loyalists still use “Death to America!” about as frequently as commas.

Younger Democrats’ intense hostility to Israel was a serious outlier compared to other demographics; among older Democrats, “negative” scored 19 percentage points net. Israel is now a partisan issue; among younger Republicans asked about Israel, “positive” scored 11 percentage points net, and among older Republicans, “positive” scored 65 percentage points net.