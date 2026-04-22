SPLC FUNDED ‘UNITE THE RIGHT’ RALLY THAT SPAWNED ‘FINE PEOPLE’ HOAX:

We already knew that the “fine people” hoax was based on the lie that Trump called white supremacists “fine people,” instead of, as he did, condemning them. But until yesterday, we didn’t know that the white supremacists who marched in Charlottesville and whose protest led to the death of one person were bused there on the Southern Poverty Law Center’s dime, and were organized to be there by an SPLC “informer.”

A reminder than in 2022 SPLC (and the ADL 🙄) worked with PayPal to decide which "extreme" groups to remove from PayPal's service…all the while funding actually extreme groups. https://t.co/OyxFZKK6g1 — Karol Markowicz (@karol) April 22, 2026

The SPLC is one of the most powerful NGOs in the country. They have had the power to direct the federal government to go after groups and people. They had their grips on the censorship industry. They tell social media companies who should be silenced and who should be promoted. Local law enforcement listens to them. The media treats their “hate map” as gospel.

This one's wild. The SPLC paid a member of the National Alliance over one million dollars (!) in less than a decade. At one point, the informant entered the headquarters of a presumably different organization and stole 25 boxes of their documents, which he delivered to the… pic.twitter.com/yrvMxJNJBv — Patrick Casey (@restoreorderusa) April 21, 2026

Yesterday’s news also likely clears up this mystery:

Here is one of the MOST obvious examples of completely FAKE “white supremacists”. You would literally have to be a brain dead, ideologically constipated psychopath to believe for one second that this was real. Or your average worthless Soros-affinity-group moron. https://t.co/QHCGxXMkhP — Lara Logan (@laralogan) April 22, 2026

And it also dramatically shifts this detail as well: So, the Premise Behind Biden’s 2020 Run Was Built on a Lie Paid for By the SPLC?

Charlottesville was Joe Biden's entire justification for running for president. His own words https://t.co/Pdfx6YOVeA — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) April 21, 2026

As Roger Kimball wrote when Jussie Smollett’s story broke in 2019, “The less hate there is in the United States, the more hate crimes must be manufactured in order to keep the Fraternal Order of Victims afloat.”

The Critical Race Theory playbook demands that there be the appearance of virulent "right-wing" racism so that Woke crusaders have a justification to push "left-wing" racism — aka DEI. The left's demand for racism outstrips the supply. So they just fabricate it. https://t.co/g7lNcGfsRD — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) April 22, 2026

UPDATE:

Heh, indeed.™