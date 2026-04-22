April 22, 2026

SPLC FUNDED ‘UNITE THE RIGHT’ RALLY THAT SPAWNED ‘FINE PEOPLE’ HOAX:

We already knew that the “fine people” hoax was based on the lie that Trump called white supremacists “fine people,” instead of, as he did, condemning them. But until yesterday, we didn’t know that the white supremacists who marched in Charlottesville and whose protest led to the death of one person were bused there on the Southern Poverty Law Center’s dime, and were organized to be there by an SPLC “informer.”

The SPLC is one of the most powerful NGOs in the country. They have had the power to direct the federal government to go after groups and people. They had their grips on the censorship industry. They tell social media companies who should be silenced and who should be promoted. Local law enforcement listens to them. The media treats their “hate map” as gospel.

Yesterday’s news also likely clears up this mystery:

And it also dramatically shifts this detail as well: So, the Premise Behind Biden’s 2020 Run Was Built on a Lie Paid for By the SPLC?

As Roger Kimball wrote when Jussie Smollett’s story broke in 2019, “The less hate there is in the United States, the more hate crimes must be manufactured in order to keep the Fraternal Order of Victims afloat.”

UPDATE:

Heh, indeed.™

Posted at 12:00 pm by Ed Driscoll