LIKE ALYSA LIU, THAT’S HOW:
Good point.
How does the FBI skate in this? https://t.co/GzLBBuH2n0
— Northern Barbarian (@xnoesbueno) April 22, 2026
LIKE ALYSA LIU, THAT’S HOW:
Good point.
How does the FBI skate in this? https://t.co/GzLBBuH2n0
— Northern Barbarian (@xnoesbueno) April 22, 2026
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.