SLOW LEARNER/BOTTOM STORY OF THE DAY: Mark Cuban is moving on from Kamala Harris.

When asked at POLITICO’s Health Care Summit Tuesday whether he wants to see the former vice president run for the nation’s top job again, Cuban quickly responded, “No.”

“Don’t remember, don’t care,” he said when asked to recall her health care message during her short-lived 2024 presidential campaign. “Those days are gone.”

Harris signaled earlier this month she’s seriously considering entering the 2028 Democratic field.

“Listen, I might, I might. I’m thinking about it,” Harris told the Rev. Al Sharpton at the National Action Network convention in New York.

Cuban, a Harris surrogate during the last campaign cycle, said he’s not trying to promote a specific candidate now.

“I’m trying to change how fucked up this health care industry is right now, and that’s all I care about,” he said.

Cuban said he’d be open to supporting a Republican who shared his reform goals and praised President Donald Trump and his health department’s efforts to lower drug prices and speed drug trials.

“They’re trying to make it easier for folks like us,” he said.