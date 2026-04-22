THE DEEP STATE: Secret ‘Witness 2’ was anti-Trump intel officer pushing Russiagate, Ukraine impeachment.

Since he left the National Security Agency and the National Security Council, Gavin Wilde has hit the podcast circuit and penned articles suggesting Donald Trump parroted Russian propaganda while reportedly lamenting “MAGA conspiracy theories.”

Just the News has confirmed that Wilde is the unnamed “Witness 2“ identified in the Ukraine impeachment documents released this month by Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard. The 2019 claims by Witness 2 were critical in helping the intelligence community watchdog push the whistleblower’s complaint forward, and his Russiagate-linked biases were concealed from House investigators during the impeachment saga.

Wilde isn’t just your average spy agency retiree with an anti-Trump chip on his shoulder. He played critical roles inside the intelligence community in furthering the now discredited claims that Vladimir Putin helped Trump win the 2016 election, and he pushed claims that Trump later improperly tried to extort Ukraine’s president to investigate the Biden family.

After leaving government in 2021, Wilde wrote for the Council on Foreign Relations in 2022 that “during the 2016 and 2020 elections, Ukraine was a key theme of Russia’s interference activities. Numerous Kremlin operatives had ties to Ukraine or to past Russian interference in Ukraine […] Members of Congress and President Trump himself parroted these narratives.”