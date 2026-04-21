WELL, WHEN YOU PUT IT LIKE THAT…:
Why are we keeping refugees from the DRC here if we’re deporting other people to the DRC?
— Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) April 21, 2026
WELL, WHEN YOU PUT IT LIKE THAT…:
Why are we keeping refugees from the DRC here if we’re deporting other people to the DRC?
— Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) April 21, 2026
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