BREAKING:

🚨 BREAKING NEWS: TRUMP ANNOUNCES IRAN CEASEFIRE EXTENSION@willcain has the details. pic.twitter.com/KrgJbOuA3M — The Will Cain Show (@WillCainShow) April 21, 2026

Trump: “Based on the fact that the Government of Iran is seriously fractured, not unexpectedly so and, upon the request of Field Marshal Asim Munir, and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, of Pakistan, we have been asked to hold our Attack on the Country of Iran until such time as their leaders and representatives can come up with a unified proposal. I have therefore directed our Military to continue the Blockade and, in all other respects, remain ready and able, and will therefore extend the Ceasefire until such time as their proposal is submitted, and discussions are concluded, one way or the other.”

So the regime not showing up in Pakistan for the talks might have been less about intransigence and more about political chaos.

Regardless, the blockade remains in place, and that’s the most important pressure point.

UPDATE:

Hearing from Arabic sources that Iran’s Revolutionary Guard places Qalibaf, Pezeshkian, and Araghchi under house arrest. Negotiations with US are halted. — Nervana Mahmoud (@Nervana_1) April 21, 2026

If — again, if — the IRGC has seized what’s left of the civilian government leadership, it’s hard to see how the ceasefire extension lasts very long. Those guys are hardcore revolutionary Islamists.