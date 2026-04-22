KRUISER’S MORNING BRIEFING: Two More Years of ‘Scorned John Fetterman’ Should Be Fun to Watch. “We know that the Democrats — or any lefitsts for that matter — don’t handle rejection well. This probably won’t end well for Fetterman. I’ve always maintained that the easiest time to oust an incumbent United States Senator is after his or her first term. After that, too many favors have been doled out. The last Democrat in the Senate to hover anywhere near the center was Kyrsten Sinema. She became so toxic to the Dems that she registered as an independent before becoming a one-term casualty. There are already signs that Fetterman may soon be getting the Sinema treatment.”