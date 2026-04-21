ATTENTION, JOHN THUNE: Nearly 70% support SAVE America Act to require voter ID. “Overall, 68% of registered voters supported the bill, while 32% opposed it in the latest Harvard CAPS/Harris poll. Support was split by party, with 90% of Republicans backing the measure while 55% of Democrats opposed it. A further 66% of independents supported the plan.”
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