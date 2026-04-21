GOOD LORD: COVID scientist accused of using ChatGPT in alleged poisoning plot against rival.

Investigators said 41-year-old Makoto Kuroda felt slighted after his friend received a promotion, and Kuroda felt he started treating him differently. It ended with Kuroda allegedly tainting his former friend’s water bottle with numerous toxic chemicals and handing his co-worker a note that said “I did it” in Japanese.

Kuroda admitted to using chloroform, paraformaldehyde (PFA), and Trizol to poison his co-worker’s water bottle and shoes, according to a Dane County Court criminal complaint.

A research scientist for IRI, Kuroda had published multiple papers on the Ebola virus and SARS CoV-2, better known as COVID-19. In his position, he handled and had access to a wide variety of toxic chemicals.

In the days leading up to his alleged contamination, Kuroda reportedly used ChatGPT to “find the harmful amount of PFA and Trizol for both humans and animals,” according to a police report cited in the complaint.

The alleged victim, identified in the document only as TM, was once a close friend to Kuroda, but their relationship had deteriorated.