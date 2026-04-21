QUESTION ASKED AND ANSWERED:

Canada and Australia: Charles is their monarch. They have parliamentary govt, with govenor generals appointed by the king who sign off on everything. It's symbolic, but it's there. Everything is royal this and royal that. Canada became a British dominion under military… https://t.co/14fLqh18xt — Northern Barbarian (@xnoesbueno) April 21, 2026

Exit quote: America “evolved in a very different direction, and upon separation, with some struggle, arrived at our own form of governance. With an emphasis on individual freedom our fellows in the greater Anglosphere lack. Once you notice all of that, a lot of it starts to make more sense.”