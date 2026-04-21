CHANGE: “Alan Dershowitz … Republican? Yes. Not independent. Not disaffected. The famed appellate attorney and Harvard con-law professor has not just renounced his lifelong political affiliation, but Dersh has signed up for the other team. What happened?”

October 7th and the Corbynization of the Democratic Party spreading like wildfire are what happened. Read the whole thing.

For a contrarian take, Christopher Rufo has you covered: