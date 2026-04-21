AID AND COMFORT? YOU MAKE THE CALL:

The word traitor gets thrown around too much. But, uh, this is a United States senator openly cheering on Iran against American military forces. pic.twitter.com/TYVYGO44oR — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) April 21, 2026

UPDATE (Charlie): Regular readers know I’m suspicious of most cries of “treason” for all the reasons stated in Federalist 43 and various SCOTUS rulings. But then there’s ex Parte Bellmon (1807): “To constitute that specific crime [of treason] war must be actually levied against the United States.”

I think the current unpleasantness makes treason a colorable claim.

UPDATE (From Ed): In 2023, the local Fox affiliated reported “Murphy pushes back against Senate Republican resolution that targeted LGTBQ+ kids.” Today, he’s rooting for the side that hangs gay people from construction cranes. That’s one serious case of TDS running amok.