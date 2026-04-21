April 21, 2026

A DATA REPUBLICAN THREAD ON THE COLOR REVOLUTION HERE AT HOME:

Read the whole thing, but this part stands out: “The color revolution playbook has one tool for security forces: social pressure through professional networks to induce defection. Driscoll is embedded in those networks. He can be pulled away. Hegseth isn’t.”

Aside from Trump, Hegseth might be the most important individual in the entire executive branch, and for reasons most Americans can’t even imagine.

Posted at 12:27 pm by Stephen Green