A DATA REPUBLICAN THREAD ON THE COLOR REVOLUTION HERE AT HOME:

🧵 THREAD: The true reason Pete Hegseth is being targeted is because he's standing between President Trump and a coup@PeteHegseth named the institutions… CFR, Brookings, the general class… in 37 seconds in a video by @Liz_Wheeler . Within 72 hours of his nomination, a color… pic.twitter.com/DgWilvJlf8 — DataRepublican (small r) (@DataRepublican) April 21, 2026

Read the whole thing, but this part stands out: “The color revolution playbook has one tool for security forces: social pressure through professional networks to induce defection. Driscoll is embedded in those networks. He can be pulled away. Hegseth isn’t.”

Aside from Trump, Hegseth might be the most important individual in the entire executive branch, and for reasons most Americans can’t even imagine.