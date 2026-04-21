MORE ON KASH PATEL’S DEFAMATION LAWSUIT:
Obama US attorney admits the DC courts are highly partisan. https://t.co/xMWFnnfejq
— Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) April 20, 2026
Well, if anyone would know…
MORE ON KASH PATEL’S DEFAMATION LAWSUIT:
Obama US attorney admits the DC courts are highly partisan. https://t.co/xMWFnnfejq
— Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) April 20, 2026
Well, if anyone would know…
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