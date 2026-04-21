KRUISER’S MORNING BRIEFING: Tough Luck, Haters — The Glorious Warthog Gets Another Reprieve. “The A-10 has been a fixture in the Tucson sky since the mid-1970s. Even I was young then. When they take off from Davis-Monthan Air Force Base they fly right over my neighborhood. I get a great view of them when they are landing too, and could sit outside and watch them all day.”