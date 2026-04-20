AMERICA’S NEWSPAPER OF RECORD:
Ilhan Omar Assures Public Her Finances Were Handled Honestly By Professionals At 'Quality Accouting Center' https://t.co/9ez5dvIrlT pic.twitter.com/VHvu0jkLQM
— The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) April 20, 2026
AMERICA’S NEWSPAPER OF RECORD:
Ilhan Omar Assures Public Her Finances Were Handled Honestly By Professionals At 'Quality Accouting Center' https://t.co/9ez5dvIrlT pic.twitter.com/VHvu0jkLQM
— The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) April 20, 2026
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