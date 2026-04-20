GOODER AND HARDER, COLORADO: Duo of tax measures dig deep into Coloradans’ pockets.

Initiative 195, the current iteration of the progressive tax measure that leftist groups hope to get on the 2026 Colorado ballot, would increase taxes by approximately $2.7 billion annually, with the proceeds directed to K-12 public education, health care, and early childhood and education services.

Additionally, the revenue raised by 195 would not be subject to revenue limits under TABOR, meaning the windfall of new tax dollars would not be counted toward the refund of overcollected revenue to taxpayers.

SB-135, if passed by the legislature and authorized by voters at ballot, is projected to allow the state to keep and spend approximately $1.1 billion in its first year that would otherwise be returned to taxpayers, with a little over $200 million of that directed to education and the rest a blank check for state lawmakers to spend as they wish.

However, because the new limit would depend on prior-year education funding, the state could theoretically retain anywhere up to $4.8 billion in the first year.