AND IT’S A UNION THAT SHOULDN’T EVEN EXIST:
One union spends more on political contributions in Washington than the entire tech industry. pic.twitter.com/9050zkyiel
— Pedro Domingos (@pmddomingos) April 20, 2026
AND IT’S A UNION THAT SHOULDN’T EVEN EXIST:
One union spends more on political contributions in Washington than the entire tech industry. pic.twitter.com/9050zkyiel
— Pedro Domingos (@pmddomingos) April 20, 2026
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