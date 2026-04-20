THIS IS THE OBAMA YEARS FINALLY SNOWBALLING:

Fetterman does not hold a single position that wasn’t mainstream in the Democratic Party in 2020. Not one. That’s how fast the party embraced Islamo-Marxism. Stunning. https://t.co/SsocHIQhHk — David Marcus (@BlueBoxDave) April 20, 2026

But as Salena Zito noted in the replies, “He votes with his party for the majority of the time.” If Fetterman wants to actually do something about his party’s radicalization, maybe he could try costing them hard votes. Until then, it’s hard to take his protests very seriously.

And this, now more than ever: