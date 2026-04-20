April 20, 2026

KILL ‘EM ALL, LET PALPATINE SORT IT OUT:

On Friday, I finally saw Project Hail Mary. Its efforts at detailed SF worldbuilding and distinct lack of a “Mary Sue” character stand in stark contrast to the Kathleen Kennedy-era Star Wars movies. Speaking of which, I wonder how Solo: A Star Wars Story would have turned out if Kennedy hadn’t fired its co-directors — who went on to make Project Hail Mary. 

Posted at 2:35 pm by Ed Driscoll