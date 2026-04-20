KILL ‘EM ALL, LET PALPATINE SORT IT OUT:

The impressive part is that The Force Awakens managed to make the death of 155 billion people dull and forgettable https://t.co/TH39Rjs0Cl — Godot (@GodotIsW8ing4U) April 19, 2026

On Friday, I finally saw Project Hail Mary. Its efforts at detailed SF worldbuilding and distinct lack of a “Mary Sue” character stand in stark contrast to the Kathleen Kennedy-era Star Wars movies. Speaking of which, I wonder how Solo: A Star Wars Story would have turned out if Kennedy hadn’t fired its co-directors — who went on to make Project Hail Mary.