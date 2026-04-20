GONNA CRY! Elise Stefanik Turns Jake Tapper Into a Simpering Mess Over Trump/Iran and It’s GLORIOUS (Vid).

Rep. Elise Stefanik took Jake Tapper to the cleaners… just one look at his pouty, cranky, smug little face while she was going off about his claims that Trump had called for genocide against Iran, and you know she had him where she wanted him. And where he did not want to be. Watch this:

Rep. Elise Stefanik just DOG WALKED Jake Tapper on his own show: “This is TYPICAL CNN!” Tapper tried to claim Trump was calling for genocide against Iran — Stefanik shut it down instantly. TAPPER: “Is calling for wiping out an entire civilization bad or good?” STEFANIK: “Of… pic.twitter.com/qm6Vlz4Mye — Overton (@overton_news) April 19, 2026

As Stefanik tells Jake, “President Trump effectively brought the Iranians to the table. He effectively delivered a ceasefire.”

Would that be a bad thing from CNN’s leftist point of view? CNN’s Man in Iran Tacitly Admits He Had a ‘Minder’ Who Informed Regime.

To answer that question, it’s worth noting: