THE CORBYNIZATION OF THE DEMOCRATIC PARTY CONTINUES APACE: Michigan Dems Nominate Lawyer Who Praised Hezbollah, Called Israelis ‘Demons’ for Powerful University Post.

Michigan Democrats nominated Amir Makled, a radical Dearborn-based lawyer, for the University of Michigan Board of Regents over incumbent Jordan Acker, a Jewish board member who has faced intense backlash for his support of Israel.

Makled secured the nomination for one of the board’s two open seats at the Democrat’s convention on Sunday and will appear on the general election ballot in November. The eight-person board governs the University of Michigan, the state’s largest university and flagship public school.

Throughout his campaign, Makled argued that the university should divest from Israel. In recent years the left-wing lawyer has taken to praising the U.S.-designated terror group Hezbollah and attacking Israel in antisemitic terms on social media. In one since-deleted tweet, surfaced by the Detroit News, Makled described Hezbollah official Abu Ali Khalil, who was killed in a June 2025 Israeli airstrike, as “a martyr on the road to Jerusalem.” In another post, Makled referred to Hezbollah’s former leader, Hassan Nasrallah, as a “martyr.”

Makled also reposted and then deleted a message on X praising Iranian military leader Qasem Soleimani, who was killed in a U.S. airstrike in June 2020. Makled used the honorific “Haj” ahead of Soleimani’s name, a title of respect given to a Muslim person who successfully completes the Hajj, a pilgrimage to Mecca. As commander of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps’ Quds Force, Soleimani directed terror operations that claimed thousands of lives across the Middle East and around the world.

Makled also reposted social media posts from far-right influencer Candace Owens, including one post in which Owens referred to Israelis as “demons.”