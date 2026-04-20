NEWS YOU CAN USE? Skunk Works Is Looking for a U-2 Pilot.
When I was a kid, I never thought so many of the Air Force planes of my youth — the C-130, the U-2, the Warthog, and of course the B-52, would still be flying well into the 21st century.
NEWS YOU CAN USE? Skunk Works Is Looking for a U-2 Pilot.
When I was a kid, I never thought so many of the Air Force planes of my youth — the C-130, the U-2, the Warthog, and of course the B-52, would still be flying well into the 21st century.
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