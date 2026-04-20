COUNTER-TERROR OPERATIONS: IDF unveils map of forward defense line in southern Lebanon amid ceasefire. “The military says five IDF divisions, alongside naval forces, are operating south of the line to dismantle Hezbollah infrastructure and prevent threats to northern Israeli communities.”
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