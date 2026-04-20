PRIORITIES: Harvard investigates Republican club for filming Muslim event on campus.

On April 4, the Harvard Republican Club posted a short video and one photo on its X account of an Eid al-Fitr event hosted by the school’s Islamic Society.

“Today, students were interrupted from their midterm studies for several hours by loud music and prayers outside their windows,” the group wrote on X.

“Harvard’s historic Quincy Courtyard had been turned into a bazaar selling Hijabs, Burqas and Qurans for an Eid Mubarak celebration hosted by Harvard’s Islamic Society,” the club wrote.

The group also said the university had been “captured.”

Someone filed a complaint against the club for filming and taking photographs at the even that occurred out in the open, which has prompted a school investigation.